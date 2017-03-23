'Depressing': Family's shock as miracle 300mm dumps down

Matthew, 11, Taliah, 10 and Riley Smith, 8, are excited to have green grass at their Miriam Vale property after the week-long downpour.

LAST month Elizabeth Smith felt depressed when she looked out across her 135-acre property near Miriam Vale.

But today it's almost unrecognisable, boasting healthy, green grass with full dams and water tanks.

The Gladstone region's week-long downpour was the lifeline the Smith family needed to save their Miriam Vale property that was quickly going dry with dead grass and little water.

In the past week, the Smith family has welcomed 300mm of rain. While it meant they were flooded in for a couple of days, they couldn't be happier.

"It was rather depressing before we got the rain," the mum of three said.

"It was the worst we've seen it since buying the property six years ago, the dams were really low and the grass was pretty much non-existent.

"What little grass we did have was completely dead."

Now with a whole new green outlook across her land, Mrs Smith says she's over the moon. But she said other rural families weren't as lucky.

Mrs Smith, a waitress at local coffee shop and her husband Neil Smith, a boilermaker at Boyne Smelter Limited, aren't dependent on their cattle as a main source of income.

"We have a small drought master stud, so we have cattle that rely on the rain for grass and water and we also have horses," she said.

With their water supply dropping, they ordered in 25,000L in December to make sure they could feed their cattle and horses.

It's a story that's haunted regional Queensland as news spread this month more than 85% of the state was drought-declared.

"Our property is looking awesome at the moment, I'm so grateful," she said.

And it's put beaming smiles on the faces of her three children Matthew, 11, Taliah, 10 and Riley, 8, who have enjoyed riding their bikes on the grass in the rain.

"I love it out here, I don't think I could ever go back to living in town," Mrs Smith said.