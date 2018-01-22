Gladstone family's lovely surprise as second child is born

HAPPY CLAN: Jessica and Jamie Frizzo welcomed the fourth member of their family, Luella Taylor, a little sister to 19-month-old Luka.

HAPPY CLAN: Jessica and Jamie Frizzo welcomed the fourth member of their family, Luella Taylor, a little sister to 19-month-old Luka. Tegan Annett

AFTER spending months kissing Mum's belly and saying "baby", 19-month-old Luka could finally meet his first sister.

Luella Taylor Frizzo was born on January 19 at Gladstone Hospital, a second child for Jessica and Jamie Frizzo.

As they did for their first child, the Gladstone parents chose to not find out what gender their second child would be.

Jamie said Jessica's face "lit up" when Luella was born and she learned they had a little girl.

"We would've been happy either way, but it's just a really nice surprise," Jamie said.

Jamie planned to visit the shops yesterday afternoon to find her some new colours to add to her gender-neutral wardrobe.

Jessica said: "We wanted to keep it as a surprise, and we're extremely happy.

"She's been really good, she's very happy and content."

Her older brother is equally as smitten as his parents over the new member to the family.

Luka calls her "Lu Lu".

"He's been obsessed

with the belly, there's been lots of kisses and cuddles, and he would point at it and say 'baby'," Jessica said.

The parents knew they would name their first daughter Luella when Luka was born.

The inspiration for their names came from a Spanish magazine.

"Both Luka and Luella were in this magazine and

I thought they sounded really nice together," she said.

Jessica and Jamie moved to Gladstone four years ago from Cairns, after their honeymoon, when they were looking for employment opportunities.

Last year Jessica launched her business, Milestones Physiotherapy, focusing on paediatrics physiotherapy.

"I'm really excited to share this news (of Luella's birth) with my patients," she said.