Gladstone family takes photo every time they go to the polls

Mainuddin (left), Shahrin and 6-year-old Azra take a photo of themselves each time they go the polls. Andrew Thorpe

A GLADSTONE family voting at Chanel College have proudly told The Observer they always make sure to capture the moment.

Mainuddin and Shahrin, originally from Bangladesh, posed for a photo with their 6-year-old daughter Azra outside the polling booth after casting their ballot this morning.

Mainuddin said the family takes a photo of themselves every time they go to the polls.

"We keep it in the archive," he laughed.

"We came here from Bangladesh and basically the environment is so good here, we want to remember it."

Mainuddin said his family had lived in Gladstone for nearly ten years now and had voted in about half a dozen elections - but still made sure to send the photo to their friends.

"We share our photos with our friends and say 'See the difference!'" he said.

"Every time, (we show them) the number of people, how organised it is here."

Mainuddin said he expected sitting MP Glenn Butcher would be comfortably returned to office.

"I think it's going to go very well, especially in Gladstone I know Glenn Butcher is very popular, so my gut feeling is he might win as well," he said.