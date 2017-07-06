Gladstone family has 'loudest baby nurses ever heard'

CUTE: Joanna and Dylan Lockyer and their boys Caleb, 3, and Archie, 1 ,welcomed Brody Adam Lockyer to the family on June 28. INSET: Brody, was born at 8.31am on June 28, weighing 3070g.

AT 8.31am on June 28, Gladstone Mater Hospital welcomed baby boy Brody Adam Lockyer to the world.

Weighing 3070g, baby Brody matched with the average characteristics of most newborns in Australia.

The perception of 'average' changed pretty quickly, however, when little Brody opened his lungs for the very first time.

"The nurses at the hospital said he was the loudest baby at the hospital that they'd ever heard,” Brody's mother, Joanne Lockyer said.

"He's still like that now.”

Since his birth, Brody has joined his mum, dad and two older brothers, Archie and Caleb, at their home at Boyne Island.

"He's settling in well,” Mrs Lockyer said.

When asked how the parents were coping with the newest addition to their family, Mrs Lockyer said everyone was adjusting nicely.

"I had a caesarean, so Dylan is pretty much holding down the fort,” she said.

"He's a really good dad ... and I'm getting better at being a mum I think.

"I'm definitely getting more comfortable and feeling more confident.”

Mrs Lockyer explained her feelings on having another son.

"He's our third boy ... I was just hoping for a healthy baby ... but I guess if I'm being honest I was hoping to balance things out with a girl,” Mrs Lockyer said laughing.

Mrs Lockyer said whenever Brody starts to cry, her oldest son sprints to his brother's side.

"The two boys absolutely love him ... the three-year-old just wants to hold him all the time and then the 16-month-old just stares at him all day long ... he thinks he's a doll,” she said.