Gladstone fairs better at the bowser according to RACQ

CENTRAL Queensland drivers were charged some of the highest fuel prices in the state last month according to the RACQ.

May figures showed motorists in Blackwater, Emerald, Yeppoon and Rockhampton had been charged on average 144.4 cents per litre (cpl), 142.9 cpl, 139.9 cpl, 139.2 cpl respectively for unleaded petrol (ULP).

The monthly fuel report found that the average price of ULP across regional Queensland in May was 131.5 cpl, 0.5 cpl higher than the April average of 131.0 cpl.

The average diesel price was 129.3 cpl, unchanged from April.

In some positive news for the region, Gladstone was one of 16 regional centres monitored by RACQ who were cheaper than Brisbane for diesel.

The average price of diesel in Gladstone during May 126.8 cpl, 1.3 cpl cheaper than the average Brisbane price and 2.3 cpl better off than Rockhampton.

Unleaded petrol in Gladstone averaged 127.4 cpl during May, on par with the Brisbane price but a whopping 11.8 cpl cheaper than Rockhampton who had to pay an average of 139.2 cpl.

Unleaded Petrol cost breakdown in Brisbane. RACQ

Despite Gladstone receiving some relief at the bowser, RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said CQ drivers had been taken for a ride.

"We saw servos in places like Blackwater and Emerald charging much more for ULP than those in other regional Queensland towns like Miles, Bundaberg and Maryborough, and there's no good reason for it,” Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith said extraordinarily high indicative retail margins added further insult to motorists.

"Blackwater service stations sold ULP with an average indicative retail margin of 22.8cpl, that's almost 10 times the retail margin taken in Miles (2.3cpl),” she said.

Ms Smith said conclusions drawn by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) study into the Cairns petrol market could be applied locally.

"The ACCC found service stations in Cairns were making profits 38 percent higher than the national average due to weak competition,” she said.

"We can draw similar conclusions in central Queensland where competition is poor. Motorists need to support cheaper servos to help drive down prices.”

The report also indicated that the average retail price of LPG in Brisbane in May was 75.2 cpl, 0.4 cpl lower than April.

RACQ's monthly fuel price report can be viewed at www.racq.com/fuel.