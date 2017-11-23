Gladstone experiencing a 'weather hole'

GLADSTONE is in "a weather hole”, says Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Bernard.

The BOM forecast for the next few days for Gladstone is partly cloudy, with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, and a similar story for the next several days.

Winds coming off the ocean are keeping Gladstone's temperatures a little below average for this time of year.

There's no forecast changes predicted until the early part of next week.

"An inland trough coming across the state from the west, might see an increase in showers next week,” Mr Bernard said.

"There really isn't anything on the horizon to make it hot, maybe towards the end of next week (conditions will change).”