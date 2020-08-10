Gladstone event surging in popularity, back on this week

EVERYONE’S favourite Sunday Gladstone event is on this weekend at Tondoon Botanical Gardens - the Rotary Charity Markets.

Held in the beautiful botanic gardens off Glenlyon Road, the markets begin at 7am.

Organiser Marguerita Dobrinin said this would be the third market since the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the scheduled market calendar.

“The Rotary Charity Market in our beautiful Tondoon Botanic Gardens is here to stay,” Mrs Dobrinin said.

“Held every third Sunday of the month, from 7am to noon, this will be the third market held in Gladstone since COVID-19 hit.

“Our first and second markets were a great success with many locals attending and enjoying the beautiful weather and the wonderful venue.

“Stallholders at this market will include fruit and vegetables, coffee and cakes, crafts and locally grown goodies as well as entertainment from locals – Rob Hopkins, Jack Viljoen and the Gladstone Ukes.

“This will ensure everyone has a wonderful day out.”

Since the virus lockdown, new stallholders and entrepreneurs have started getting involved.

“Our market is growing with many new stall holders joining the old favourites to create the best market around,” she said.

“New to the markets is a glassmaker stall called ‘A little bit of lovely’.

“She’s a real standout because Gladstone hasn’t seen that sort of work before.

“Last market was the first time we had a new stall with children’s clothing, made locally here in Gladstone.

“Also a lot of people have been asking and Ion Daetz will be back this month selling his popular plants and seedlings.”

Like any public event currently, Mrs Dobrinin said government COVID safety rules must be strictly adhered to.

“There will be rules specific to COVID-19 safety in place,” she said.

“We ask all attendees to follow these simple rules, for everyone’s safety and enjoyment. “Rotarians and signage will be present to explain the requirements.”

To book a site please email community@rotarygladstonemidday.org.