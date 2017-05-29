Gladstone espresso bar crossing paths with Rocky

CHEESE EXPERT: Special guest Peter Gross shared his knowledge on everything about cheese.

ABOUT 20 cheese lovers celebrated the diary delight with renowned expert, Peter Gross.

The Blue Cheese Masterclass was held at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar earlier in May, aiming to teach local cheese admirers about the historic craft.

"It was a really good night, everyone had a lot of fun,” Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar venue manager Antonio Zussino said.

"It was a good look in the courtyard to have Rockhampton Fine Food there with a degustation-style night.”

The event was run by Rockhampton Fine Food owner John Evans who said the intimate crowd was very interested in the pairings of cheese and wine.

"What we did was highlight five cheeses,” Mr Evans said.

"We went through a variety of cheese with wines... matched them and tasted them.

"It's just a great way to relax after a day's work... it's a good way to wind down at the end of the day and a great way to end a meal.”

While events like this are popular in major cities like Brisbane, it was one of the first for the Gladstone region.

Mr Evans said he had never held an event like The Blue Cheese Masterclass in Gladstone.

"It's a first for regional Queensland, that we know of,” he said.

"I was quite pleased with (the evening), it was an idea I kicked off here.”

Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar is planning to hold more innovative events for the region, if there is an appetite for it.

"Potentially, if we can get a client based around them, get a bit of a following, it's definitely something we could do,” Mr Zussino said.

"It's something we'll definitely consider but nothing is etched in stone.”

The popular espresso and wine bar has recently announced they are opening their newest restaurant in Rockhampton.

Extending their culinary presence in the region, Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar owners Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino will be opening a restaurant at The Pier.

Full-panel glass walls will create the illusion of a floating restaurant over the river, offering views on a wrap-around deck for people looking to unwind in the evening.

The building features a 360sqm restaurant and bar extending over the Fitzroy River, with both indoor and alfresco dining, and is jointly funded by Rockhampton Regional Council, the State Government and the Federal Government.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the entrepreneurs were the perfect fit for the iconic building, which will become the centrepiece of the Rockhampton Riverbank Redevelopment.

"Peter and Benito have proven their ability, not just in Rockhampton but the Light Box in Gladstone,” Cr Strelow said.

"They talked about having an app created that would allow customers to pre-order coffee and burgers, pick it up and sit on the riverbank.

"They have a great pedigree for hospitality in the family, they are seasoned business people with proven runs on the board in the hospitality industry.”