Gladstone escape room ramps up Halloween scares

The Way Out Gladstone has ramped up the horror in one of its popular rooms, Doctor's Demons, in the lead up to Halloween. Owners, Jessica Driessen and Kyle Vlaar, wanted to bring a scary and fun event for residents.

FAKE BLOOD, special effects and live actors is what people can expect at Gladstone's Halloween-inspired escape room.

Dubbed the 'Halloween Haunt', players have to escape a room they've been trapped in by a serial killer on the loose.

"We've taken Doctor's Demons and it's gotten a complete overhaul, we've really upped the haunt on it," Ms Driessen said.

"At the moment it is a horror room but we've added more disturbing scenes and a few jumps to amp it up."

Ms Driessen said the Halloween Haunt started on Monday and had proven quite popular that only a few spots were left for this Halloween.

"We've only got two sessions left for Friday, one session for Saturday at 10am," she said.

But if you miss out on the escape room, the couple have a free special Trick or Treat event planned at Clinton on Halloween.

Sponsored by The Way Out Gladstone, the couple has built a 'Spider's Lair' on J Hickey Ave for residents to enjoy while Trick or Treating.

"Everybody is welcome, we've got a full walk through the yard that has animatronics and a Spider's Lair which is a mission-impossible walk through," Ms Driessen said.

"We've tried it and it's actually a pretty hard laser grid, we encourage people to wear comfortable clothing."

When they are not planning all things Halloween, the couple is building their next escape room, Tekapo's Temple, which is expected to open next month.

"Tekapo's Temple is really going to open escape rooms up for a lot more people because a lot of people are scared of doing horror," she said.

The couple also has plans to add a zombie apocalypse themed-room and murder mystery parties in the future.

"It's such a different thing to do in Gladstone, that's why we started it," she said.

"We are trying to provide as much as we can in this geeky realm.

"We've got an awesome space and if we can make this a place where people can come together that's awesome."