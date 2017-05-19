Gladstone engineering company diversifying into new industries

A vertical juice heater manafactured at Xtreme Engineering in Gladstone in the process of being loaded onto a truck for delivery to Bundaberg. Driver Mitch Barlow working with the crane drivers to ensure the heater is in a well balanced position.

SIXTY tonne of steel made into four massive juice heaters for sugar cane processing has helped diversify a Gladstone business.

For two months, 20 Xtreme Engineering workers have constructed four vertical juice heaters for Bundaberg Walkers Engineering.

Xtreme Engineering, which typically works in the alumina and coal industries, needed to find ways to diversify to remain profitable.

Project manager Luke Lanzon said other Gladstone businesses including Projem, Berg Engineering, Central Queensland Inspection Services and Lee Crane Hire were also involved in the manufacturing works.

"We had to adapt to Bundaberg Walkers Engineering systems as well as learn new technical skills and work with equipment we had never used before. But in the end it was really a shared learning experience,” Mr Lanzaon said.

Vertical juice heaters are used in the production of sugar. The cane is crushed and the raw juice is passed through the vertical heaters to bring the temperature of fresh juice up to 100 degrees.