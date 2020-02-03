Gladstone Engineering Alliance announces new GM

Gladstone Engineering Alliance acting general manager Chantale Lane at the 2019 GEA Conference held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance’s new general manager Chantale Lane is passionate about promoting regional business and engaging with the community.

Ms Lane was appointed to the role in a permanent capacity after some time acting in the role and said the decision to accept the position was easy.

“My team, the board and our members make GEA a dynamic place to work,” Ms Lane said.

“I truly believe in the work we do as Central Queensland’s peak industry supply chain body.

“I am passionate about promoting regional business for growth, diversity and sustainability.”

Ms Lane joined the GEA team in October 2018 with a background in finance and business management.

She has extensive experience as a small-business owner and operator, with a strong connection to GEA.

Her father Max Lane, of Canibee Engineering, was one of the founding members of the alliance in 2003.

Board president Anthony Buenen said since being ­appointed acting general ­manager, Ms Lane had embraced the role and made it her own.

“Over the past six months, GEA has gone from strength to strength under Ms Lane’s leadership,” Mr Buenen said.

“We’ve seen growth in membership and have received enormous positive feedback regarding the organisation’s renewed direction since Ms Lane stepped into the role.”

Ms Lane said she was grateful for the support received during the leadership transition.

“The board and my team have been hugely supportive and there has been a strong collaborative approach to renewing GEA’s services to our members,” she said.

A shift in organisational culture reflected how the ­alliance engages with and ­represents its members and how the wider community had been felt and embraced, Ms Lane said.