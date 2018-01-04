Menu
Gladstone emergency department punches above its weight

CARE GIVEN: Graeme McCabe commended Gladstone Hospital staff after he was bitten by a brown snake on Good Friday.
CARE GIVEN: Graeme McCabe commended Gladstone Hospital staff after he was bitten by a brown snake on Good Friday. Karren McCabe
Christine Mckee
by

GLADSTONE Hospital outperformed most of Queensland's bigger emergency departments last year with 85 per cent of patients seen within clinically recommended times.

The State Government says the record flu season hit the EDs hard, impacting performance.

Health Minister, Steven Miles said, across the state, 99 per cent of the most critically ill patients (Category 1) were seen within two minutes of arriving at emergency departments and more than 75 per cent of all presentations were completed within four hours.

Of 1.37 million emergency department presentations in 2017, 2447 were at Gladstone Hospital, an overall increase of 8 per cent on the previous year.

The median waiting time to treatment was 10 minutes and 90 per cent of cases were in the ED for under four hours. Overall, the state didn't fare as well with 32 per cent of patients not seen within clinically recommended times.

One fifth were not transferred from an ambulance stretcher within 30 minutes. That figure for Gladstone in October was 96 per cent with data for the full year not available.

Shadow Health Minister, Ros Bates said the latest statistics were shocking with most of the state's major hospitals showing about a third of patients were not seen within recommended times.

She described the figures as a "crisis” and said the public hospital system was failing Queenslanders.

"Nurses, doctors and paramedics need more assistance to improve wait times and targeted resources to provide better health services for Queenslanders,” she said.

