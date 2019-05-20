Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone electrician Nathan Dunnett receives a Queensland Overseas Foundation award from Governor of Queensland, Paul de Jersey at Parliament house on March 15.
Gladstone electrician Nathan Dunnett receives a Queensland Overseas Foundation award from Governor of Queensland, Paul de Jersey at Parliament house on March 15. Contributed
Community

Gladstone electrician's 'surreal' award

liana walker
by
20th May 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECEIVING one of four Queensland Overseas Foundation Scholarships was what Gladstone electrician Nathan Dunnett described as a "surreal” experience.

The 24-year-old Rio Tinto employee has the opportunity to work overseas in his profession after being awarded as one of the best vocational education graduates in the state.

He received the award at Parliament house on March 15 from Queensland Governor General Paul de Jersey.

"It was pretty surreal to be given such a big opportunity,” Mr Dunett said.

"I knew I was in good stead to receive the award but I never really expected it.”

He said throughout his apprenticeship he always put the extra effort to further and expand his skills, including competing in WorldSkills and completing an Associate Degree in engineering, which he believed was the reason he received the award.

"I had to put an application in and then sit an interview with the QOF board,” he said.

"I was encouraged to apply by one of the judges at the WorldSkills competition I competed in Sydney.”

Mr Dunnett said from school he knew he wanted to do something that was "physically challenging while still being mentally stimulating”.

"Doing electrical work ticks both of those boxes,” he said.

Mr Dunnett is still at the planning stages of working out how he will use his scholarship, but has some preference to what is next.

"My first preference is the United States, so far I'm exploring options to stay with Rio Tinto,” he said.

"I'm planning to have something organised for the end of the year.”

graduate queensland overseas foundation scholarships rio tinto young achiever
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    Politics FLYNN voters sent a clear message to the major parties during this year's federal election, showing the biggest support for One Nation in Queensland.

    • 20th May 2019 2:03 PM
    Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    premium_icon Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    Politics "Congratulations to Ken and good luck for the next three years."

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics O'Dowd still refuses to declare it a win.

    Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    premium_icon Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    News The motorist got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger