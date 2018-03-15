Gladstone school principals face overwhelming stress levels

A LOSS of respect and mounting pressure is pushing Gladstone school principals over the edge, a former teacher says.

His claims come after the Australian Catholic University reported one in five school principals across the nation suffered overwhelming workplace stress.

Former Gladstone State High School teacher Geoff Reeves said there was an evident shift in authority over the past two decades and it was now becoming a matter of "kids running the school".

"Gradually teachers are losing respect and principals are suffering the flow-on effect from stressed out teachers and misbehaved kids," Mr Reeves said.

Tannum Sands State High School Chaplain Dale Lawrence said it wasn't uncommon for him to sit with school principals on a weekly basis to help them deal with mounting stress.

He said most cases with principals and deputy principals were related to community pressure and dealing with bullying.

"For kids there are certain peaks when they stress out but for principals it seems to be an all year-round case," he said.

"I do have to counsel them, sometimes they ask to sit down to talk about what they are going through.

"They are expected to do so much work and they are performing under pressure all the time to provide a safe place for kids, meet curriculum expectations... they probably feel like they are being constantly tested. There is not much support in their corner either."

Mr Reeves said while there was a huge difference from school to school, Gladstone was moving in the wrong direction.

"Over the years facilities have improved and they are still improving, but the real challenge is the schools' lack of power and the over-riding bureaucracy," he said.

"It is a hard career and it does depend on the individual, but there has been a lot of lost respect over the years.

"As schools take on bigger workloads, and deal with more rules and more form filling, the problem just gets worse and where do all those problems go? To the principal's door. It's a domino effect and it always lands on the principal.

"They answer to teachers, students and parents.

"Teachers once were held with high respect.

"(Now) they are tied up with rules from the department...we are all in denial about what's going on."

But Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher believes "there are no neglected schools here".

"Gladstone schools have gone through the boom and bust cycle ... and it does interrupt the school system," Mr Butcher said.

"But these people are professionals and we all know stress can come in all sorts of forms. "The community support is there and we know being a principal is no easy job.

A spokesman from the Department of Education said principals and school staff had access to a regional network of human resources and consultants for advice and support, including a regional office in Gladstone.

"A range of comprehen- sive online resources is available to all staff to support the development and implementation of school and workplace well-being programs," the spokesman said.