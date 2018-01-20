Gladstone Emergency Department among best in Queensland

BUCKING THE TREND: 97 per cent of all emergency department patients at Gladstone Hospital were seen within the clinically recommended time last month.

BUCKING THE TREND: 97 per cent of all emergency department patients at Gladstone Hospital were seen within the clinically recommended time last month. Paul Braven GLA060716HOSPITAL

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

GLADSTONE Hospital's emergency department is one of the best performers in the state.

Queensland Health figures show the hospital is bucking the statewide trend with 97 per cent of all emergency department patients seen within the clinically recommended time last month.

In comparison, across the state 30 per cent of emergency patients were not seen as quickly as they should be.

Last month, Gladstone emergency department saw 100 per cent of patients with immediately life-threatening injuries on time and 97 per cent of "imminently life-threatening" patients were seen within the recommended time frame.

In comparison, at the Rockhampton hospital, 15 per cent of patients with "immediately life-threatening" needs were not seen within the recommended two minutes, 22 per cent of patients with "imminently life-threatening" needs had to wait more than the recommended 10 minutes and 23 per cent of patients with "potentially life-threatening" needs had to wait more than the recommended 30 minutes.

Australian Medical Association Queensland vice president Jim Finn said hospitals needed more resources to minimise wait times.

"(Wait times can be improved) by having adequate resources within the emergency department and adequate beds available within the hospital to accept admitted patients from the emergency department," he said.

"The number of presentations fluctuates from month to month because of influenza and other diseases varying throughout the year and also non-predictable random variation."

Dr Finn said better non-hospital options also reduced the pressure on emergency departments as patients could attend their GP for cases that were not as time-sensitive.

Acting Health Minister Shannon Fentiman said life-threatening emergency department presentations increased 9 per cent in 2016-17.

"Paramedics and our emergency department clinicians work tirelessly to make sure critically ill people were seen on time. They do a tremendous job of taking care of Queenslanders when we're sick.

"Queensland is leading Australia with emergency access targets by using an evidence-based and clinically supported approach to monitor the performance of emergency departments in Queensland."

Ms Fentiman said 2017's serious flu season contributed to higher emergency department presentations, even in the summer months.

"There is no doubt last year's flu season contributed to a busy time for hospital staff across Queensland. More than 55,000 (55,723 as at December 19) cases of flu were confirmed in Queensland last year - more than three times higher than the five-year average."

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said Queenslanders deserved a "world-class" health system they could rely on.

"The health budget increased by 8.5 per cent last year and yet patient numbers increased by only 5 per cent," she said.

"Wait times should be dramatically improving but yet lazy Labor doesn't have a plan."

"Our nurses, doctors and paramedics need more assistance to improve wait times. Labor needs to have targeted resources and a plan to provide better health services for Queenslanders.

"Rather than blaming the patients, the new Health Minister needs to get on with the job he is paid to do." -NewsRegional