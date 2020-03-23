Menu
SELF-TRAINING TIME: Chelsea Baker will be doing some individual-based training during the COVID-19-enforced break. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Rugby League

Gladstone duo keen to keep fit

NICK KOSSATCH
23rd Mar 2020 11:37 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Capras and Tannum Seagals’ star Krystal Sulter was shattered to learn of the postponement of the BHP Premiership season until at least the first weekend of May.

“I’m very disappointed the season was put on hold because our team has been working extreamly hard to get ready for this season,” Sulter said.

“I myself will be doing the same drills and gym we have already been doing to get us in shape.”

With the COVID-19 enforced banning of all gym attendances, Sulter said she had an advantage.

“I live too far of town at Ubobo to go to gym, so I have equipment at home and no worries there,” she said.

When asked whether there will be issues with motivation, Sulter said there would be none with her and her team-mates.

“It’s hard to find motivation when you’re not with your team-mates but it’s up to you and how bad you want it.”

Capras had played just one game in the inaugural competition and made history with a 14-6 win over Easts Tigers in Brisbane nine days ago.

Capras winger and Wallabys player Chelsea Baker said the break would have its advantages.

“Now is also a great time to build strength and fitness and to sort out any niggling injuries that have occurred during the first pre-season,” she said.

“I support the decision to hold off on playing games until the world can get a handle on the situation.”

