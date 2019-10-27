PHOTOS: Gladstone duo claim Aussie champs

BOXING: Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club has produced two national champions at the under-19, under-17, under-15 men's and women's Australian Boxing Championship at Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Lewis Black PIC: Craig Clifford - Sportspics

Jack Williams and Lewis Black have claimed top gongs in the 52kg light bantamweight and 38kg schoolboy categories against South Australian Ronin Beaumont and Marcus Wall from Western Australia respectively.

Jack Williams PIC: Craig Clifford - Sportspics

"It was a good fight. Ronin came in strong at the start of the first round and he went the distance," Jack said.

"He pushed hard and took some really strong hits."

Jack came out with a plan and he executed it to perfection.

"I felt confident going into the fight and my plan was to hit but not get hit and to push myself harder than I ever have," he said.

Jack said his opponent was an orthodox fighter but he knew he had done all the preparatory work leading up to the championship.

"I have been training really hard this year, attending all training sessions, doing morning runs et cetera and focusing on my fitness most of all," Jack said.

"My goal this year was to just take out the State Title and to make it to the Australian Championship and being on the Queensland team was more than I could ever of dreamed of."

Jack said there was plenty of room for improvement.

"I am going to come back harder and stronger next year because, thanks to my coach, I know that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible," he said.

Lewis described what he did in order to get into prime condition.

"I have been training six days a week at the gym and home and running 5km every second day and doing 400-metre sprints," he said.

Lewis said Marcus was an awkward opponent in the final.

"He was a good fighter and made me work for the win," Lewis said.

To straighten up his punches and to go in hard was key to the win as well as to make Marcus go defensive and on the back foot was crucial.