Gladstone druggie ‘at doorway to prison cell’

Curtis Harding was warned he was at the doorway to prison after he pleaded guilty to a series of drug offences.

GLADSTONE man Curtis Reginald James Harding has narrowly escaped serving actual jail time after he offended while on a suspended sentence.

Harding pleaded guilty to six offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 including failing to dispose of a needle and syringe, possessing utensils, possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of drug-driving and unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffiths told the court Harding had a history of drug offending and had been given several opportunities through the courts.

Sgt Griffiths said his offending was placing other road users at risk.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the 30-year-old “fell off the wagon” after a relationship breakdown.

She said he had slipped back into “old habits” to cope.

Ms Ditchfield said Harding had since been completely clean for five months and picked up casual maintenance work at a hotel.

Harding was given a stern warning from Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

“You’ve found yourself right there at the doorway to a prison cell today,” Mr Manthey said.

He sentenced Harding to three months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for 18 months.

He was also fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

