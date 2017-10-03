Gladstone drug overdose rates well above average

HIGH RATE: Gladstone's overdose rate per capita was higher than both the Queensland and national rural averages.

GLADSTONE drug users are dying of accidental drug overdoses at a 46% higher rate than those in Brisbane.

Statistics compiled by the Penington Institute, a not-for-profit organisation that advocates for a harm-reduction approach to drug policy, show 30 people died of accidental overdoses between 2011 and 2015 in the Gladstone-Biloela area.

This works out to a rate of 7.6 deaths from accidental overdose per 100,000 people living in the region.

The numbers paint an alarming picture of the impact drugs are having on Gladstone and regional Australia in general in the decade to date.

In 2010, the rate of accidental overdoses was fairly similar between metropolitan and regional Australia, at 6.0 and 5.9 per 100,000 respectively.

By 2015 that gap had reversed and widened so the figures sat at 5.8 and 7.3 per 100,000 respectively, due to a marked increase in overdose deaths across regional Australia.

Gladstone's numbers not only put it well above Brisbane's accidental overdose rate of 5.2, but are also notably higher than the average figure for the rest of the state which sits at 6.4 people per 100,000.

Penington Institute chief executive John Ryan said increased accidental deaths as a result of ice, heroin and prescription medication were an alarming wake-up call and signalled more needed to be done to tackle avoidable deaths across Australia.

Accidental drug overdose deaths overtook the number of deaths caused by road accidents in 2013.

Mr Ryan said a shift was required in how the community responded to drug overdoses and drug use.

"We need better community education for people who are experimenting with drug use before they become addicted,” he said.

Mr Ryan said prohibitive costs to treatment, insecure housing, scant availability of support services and a punitive approach served only to push people who use drugs further into a cycle of crime and poverty.

"We need to do more to give people a chance to recover,” he said.

"Reducing barriers around medical treatment will provide many people who use drugs with a way out of a cycle of criminal activity and incarceration.

"This is not only a compassionate response, it is one that will actively work towards reducing crime in our community.”

Mr Ryan said the stigma around drug use and addiction needed to be addressed to effectively tackle the problem.

"Stigma and shame in relation to drug use and addiction is one of the great barriers for people who are experiencing problems to seeking help,” he said.

The Penington Institute report stressed the amount of accidental overdose deaths for the last two years of the figures, 2014 and 2015, were likely to rise even further as ongoing cases were finalised by doctors or coroners.