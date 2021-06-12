Menu
Generic Court
News

Gladstone drug offender hesitant of probation order

Lachlan Berlin
12th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
A woman residing in Gladstone was hesitant to consent to a probation order after being convicted of a drug offence, as she wanted to return to New South Wales.

Demi Jalease Blake, 24, left her 0.47g of meth in a suspected stolen car at 7.30pm on May 7.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffiths told the Gladstone Magistrates Court on May 25 the car was located and returned, but the drugs were found in a handbag.

“Clearly she has an issue with illicit substances,” Sergeant Griffiths said.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Blake’s sister left for New South Wales, leaving her without support in Gladstone.

She said Blake intended to return to New South Wales soon.

“That’s the only reason she’s against the probation order,” Ms Wieland said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told the court people had said they were interstate on previous occasions to ‘bulls---’ him.

Blake pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and was given a 12 month probation order, ordered to forfeit the drugs and didn’t have the conviction recorded.

One of her conditions was to not leave Queensland without the permission of Probations and Parole, however the court heard there may be avenues to transfer the order to New South Wales.

Originally published as Gladstone drug offender hesitant of probation order

Gladstone Observer

