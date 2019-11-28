Menu
Dams are dry and feed is difficult to source for stock as the Gladstone region is crippled by drought.
Gladstone drought appeal launched to help struggling farmers

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Nov 2019 4:39 PM
THIS Christmas Gladstone residents will have the opportunity to help make a difference to the region's farmers crippled by the worst drought in the state's history.

Gladstone Regional Council will launch the Gladstone Region Drought Appeal, with funds raised from council-run events throughout Christmas and the New Year to go towards primary producers in the region.

Donation tins will be at the Christmas Street Party, Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols, the New Year's Eve Party and Australia Day, with funds distributed by the Gladstone Salvation Army.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said the region was drought declared in May but farmers had been struggling for much longer.

Councillor Burnett said the struggle faced by Gladstone farmers became apparent during recent trips to farms to gather information for grant applications.

"We all know that it's really bad out west, but it's really bad in Gladstone too," he said. "Farmers are digging out their dams so when it does rain they'll be in a better position."

He said while it was important to support all farmers, it was the perfect time to "support our own backyard".

"I'd encourage the community to also get behind initiatives like Buy a Bale, but I think over Christmas the community will want to support our farmers."

Cr Burnett also plans to approach the region's heavy industries for support for the appeal.

He said the council and Salvation Army would work with farmers to determine the best way to distribute funds, whether it be by buying infrastructure, sinking bores or buying feed.

