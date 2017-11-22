Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gladstone drivers spot anti-safe schools program sign

An anti-Queensland Labor sign, calling for a stop to the Safe Schools program was placed on Philip St on Wednesday.
An anti-Queensland Labor sign, calling for a stop to the Safe Schools program was placed on Philip St on Wednesday. Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
by

YOU may have noticed a politicised sign if you were driving along Philip St today or Toolooa St on Tuesday.

The sign, above, said "Stop Safe Schools sexualising QLD children, put Labor last”.

Safe Schools Coalition Australia works to set a baseline of understanding about matters impacting LGBTIQ students, staff and families.

The program, run in more than 300 schools in Australia, was dragged into the same sex marriage debate by the "no” campaigners, who argued it teaches radical and age-inappropriate ideas.

Gladstone Observer
One Nation volunteers sprung handing out LNP flyers

One Nation volunteers sprung handing out LNP flyers

TWO One Nation volunteers have been seen handing Liberal National Party how to vote cards to Gladstone voters.

Gladstone's first female doctor says goodbye 40+ years later

SHE'LL BE MISSED: Robyn Mawer, with patients Thelma Silver and Julianne Silver, is a 72-year-old doctor from Gladstone.

Dr Mawer, 72, will start work as a doctor in Brisbane this Monday.

UPDATE: Car slams into tree at South Gladstone

The car crash on Toolooa St.

Police and paramedics are on their way to a crash at Toolooa St.

Quiet street lights up as fireys respond to smokey laundromat

Rossella St Laundromat, West Gladstone.

Sirens and lights lit up the night when smoke clouded a laundromat.

Local Partners