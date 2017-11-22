Gladstone drivers spot anti-safe schools program sign

An anti-Queensland Labor sign, calling for a stop to the Safe Schools program was placed on Philip St on Wednesday.

An anti-Queensland Labor sign, calling for a stop to the Safe Schools program was placed on Philip St on Wednesday. Tegan Annett

YOU may have noticed a politicised sign if you were driving along Philip St today or Toolooa St on Tuesday.

The sign, above, said "Stop Safe Schools sexualising QLD children, put Labor last”.

Safe Schools Coalition Australia works to set a baseline of understanding about matters impacting LGBTIQ students, staff and families.

The program, run in more than 300 schools in Australia, was dragged into the same sex marriage debate by the "no” campaigners, who argued it teaches radical and age-inappropriate ideas.