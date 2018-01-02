Gladstone drivers puzzled as boom gate sticks shut

STUCK: The boom gates on the north-western side of the railway line remained closed for at least 25 minutes.

Sunday, 1.28am: FURTHER work appears to be being done on the boom gates underneath Port Access Rd on Auckland St.

Aurizon has been contacted for comment.

Monday, 11.31PM: THE BOOM gates at the railway line on Auckland St underneath Port Access Rd became stuck in the closed position for at least 25 minutes this afternoon.

Cars travelling down Auckland St between 2.50pm and 3.15pm faced a long wait at the gates, with several eventually giving up and taking alternate routes.

The gate on the south-eastern side of the railway line remained in the open position while the alarm sounded for the duration of the event, adding to the confusion for drivers.

An Aurizon rail worker was seen tinkering with the control box at the base of the bridge at about 3.10pm before the problem was fixed about five minutes later - allowing one very patient BMW to continue on its way.

COMING UNSTUCK: An Aurizon worker fixes the problem.

