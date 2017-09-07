Gladstone drivers and cyclists urged to get along

ROAD RULES: Gladstone police want cyclists and drivers to know the law.

GLADSTONE police want drivers and cyclists to freshen themselves up on what they can and can't do, as complaints continue to rise within the region.

Gladstone Police officer in charge crime squad Wayne Butcher said there were misconceptions from both drivers and cyclists.

Sergeant Butcher said it was time for both drivers and cyclists to understand what they could and could not do.

"Somehow there's still a perception that bikes shouldn't be on the road and we're trying to change that perception,” Sgt Butcher said. "People need to be patient and obey the law, it's an easy concept to follow.”

Sgt Butcher said drivers not allowing enough distance from cyclists continued to be an issue, and some bike riders were also breaking the rules.

He said as cyclists increasingly used body cameras, it was becoming easier to prosecute drivers for bad behaviour.

"It's important everyone understands this because we don't have the bike lane infrastructure that the cities do,” he said.

"Council are trying their hardest but we need to learn to share the road.”