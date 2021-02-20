Gladstone driver said she hadn’t used drugs for four days

A Gladstone woman caught drug-driving said she hadn’t used drugs for four days when she tested positive.

Linda Sharon Butcher, 46, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Butcher was intercepted at Mount Larcom on October 25, 2020, where she tested positive to a roadside drug test.

She told police she had not used a relevant drug for four days.

Further analysis showed the presence of methamphetamine in her saliva.

Defence lawyer Andrew Bale said his client was on probation at the time of the offence and she had called them straight after to make them aware.

He said she had engaged with “Lives Lived Well” through probation and had continued using the service on her own.

Butcher was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month with a warning from Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

“Don’t get bitten by the same dog twice,” Mr Manthey said.

“If you’re back again, different story.”

