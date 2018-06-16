Menu
Drivers have been warned to be alert for police cars travelling to emergencies.
News

Gladstone driver fined for $294 failing to move for police

Tegan Annett
by
16th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE drivers have been warned to be alert on the road, after a person was fined for failing to move out of the way while police were responding to an emergency.

On several occasions this week Gladstone Police was delayed while responding to emergency situations, because drivers did not know the correct way to allow emergency services through traffic.

A Gladstone Police spokesperson said in some of these situations lives were in danger.

On Thursday a driver was fined $294 and received three demerit points after they failed to move out of the path of a police car.

The Gladstone Police pleaded with drivers to assist emergency services by being alert on the road.

"It is essential to provide emergency services with a clear path to pass," they said.

"Do not panic if you hear sirens, just move safely out of their path."

If drivers do see an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens approaching, they should move to the left land, indicate and pull over to the side of the road.

Gladstone Observer

