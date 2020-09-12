Gladstone drink-drivers named and shamed

Some people caught drink driving in the Gladstone region are registering readings more than four times the 0.05 blood alcohol limit.

POLICE continue to catch and get convictions against drink-drivers in the Gladstone region with frequent regularity and some drivers are registering more than four times the legal 0.05 limit.

The latest list of offenders includes five people caught locally.

Shareese Reid will be on the radar of police in the region after recording a reading of 0.219, on Emmadale Road at Gladstone.

The 23-year-old was placed on 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for six months.

Teenager Jack Duggan will not be able to legally drive for five months after he was caught on Glenlyon Road while under the influence, registering 0.108.

Mr Duggan, 18, was convicted and fined $800.

A fine of $1500 was imposed on 46-year-old Shane Prestwidge, who was caught driving along the Bruce Highway at Bororen.

Mr Prestwidge was disqualified from driving for four months after recording a blood alcohol concentration of 0.086.

Getting behind the wheel after drinking, then driving on Gladstone Benaraby Road, saw Ryan Finlay blow a blood alcohol reading of 0.077.

The 20-year-old was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Grant McAllen will have a one month disqualification period to think about why he drove after drinking alcohol then driving along Cremorne Drive at Tannum Sands.

The 34-year-old registered a blood alcohol reading of 0.075 and was convicted and fined $700.

