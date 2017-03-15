Gladstone's drink drivers named and shamed

FOUR drivers faced court this week after being caught for drink driving in the Gladstone region.

Benjamin Jess Hough was the driver who was caught with the highest amount of alcohol in his system.

He blew 0.259 on Mitchell Rd at Calliope.

The 32-year-old was fined $1500 and lost his licence for 14 months.

CAUGHT: Gladstone's latest drink drivers have faced court. Patrick Woods

David Albert Hobden was found to be more than three times the limit when he was stopped on Harvey Rd.

The 34-year-old blew 0.151 and was fined $1000.

His licence was disqualified for six months.

Rana Vaskar Mandal was caught by police on Toolooa St.

He had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.122.

The 58-year-old was fined $650 and banned from driving for five months.

Darren Lee Kite was caught drink driving on Boyne Island Dr, Boyne Island. He blew just over the limit, 0.051, and lost his licence for one month and was fined $350.