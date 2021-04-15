Gladstone drink-driver and court avoider finally punished

A woman who failed to appear in the Gladstone Magistates Court on several occassions after being busted drink-driving finally appeared on Tuesday.

A woman who failed to appear in court on several occasions after being caught drink-driving, finally fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Billy Danielle McIvor, 34, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit and failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of McIvor’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On December 8, 2020, about 11.09am, McIvor was intercepted driving a gold Holden sedan by police from the Calliope Road Policing Unit who were conducting patrols on Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone.

When questioned McIvor stated she had consumed six vodka and mixer drinks the previous evening.

Her reading was 0.054.

McIvor failed to appear in court numerous times and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

McIvor said she had got her dates mixed up and she had attended court and waited all day, not realising it was the wrong court date.

Mr Manthey fined McIvor $250 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

