Hollie Hort and Chloe Wentriro with pyjama donations. Hannah Sbeghen
Gladstone donates hundreds of pyjamas to 127 foster kids

Hannah Sbeghen
by
16th Aug 2018 6:00 AM

FINALLY, a day spent working in pyjamas has paid off for one Gladstone business on a mission to support foster kids.

Thanks to Gladstone residents and the team at Remax Gold Gladstone, 127 foster children will have socks, underwear and toothbrushes.

The business, along with Central Queensland and Gladstone co-ordinator Hayley Taylor, helped organise the pyjama collection to support Australia's disadvantaged youth.

Franchise owner Shane McLoud said the office was piled high with bags of pyjamas but he was proud to be supporting the cause for a third year in a row.

"We have staff in our office who are foster parents so it's an issue that is close to home for us," Mr McLoud said.

"Thanks to the huge generosity of our Gladstone community, 127 foster kids will receive pyjamas from the Pyjama Foundation from the July pyjamas collection drive."

Mr McLoud said rolling out of bed and going to work in his pyjamas was worth it.

"It was a team effort and we are ready to do anything to help the kids," he said.

"Even if it means coming to work in your pj's."

Mr McLoud said the donations also consisted of socks, underwear and toothbrushes, which will go to foster families and the kids they support.

