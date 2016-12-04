Gladstone doctor: Why you need to know the signs of a stroke

EARLY intervention and be aware of the signs are the key to dealing with strokes.

Strokes can happen to anyone at any time - they are essentially like heart attacks but involving the brain.

In severe cases, as with Leo Snoodyk, patients are unable to care for themselves, leaving their families responsible.

Gladstone woman Marlene Snoodyk with a photo of her husband Leo, who is gravely ill after suffering a stroke. Mike Richards GLA021216STROKE

A medical discharge summary report, shown to The Observer by Mrs Snoodyk, had a list of affects suffered by Mr Snoodyk since his stroke. Noted on the report were incidents of aggressive verbal behaviour, mood swings and disorientation.

Weakness, poor mobility and hallucination can also be results of stroke. Depending on the severity, they can make caring for the victims difficult or unrealistic.

Gladstone doctor Gaston Boulanger said strokes happen when the blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, blood cells die forcing the brain to lose control over actions such as speech or muscle movement.

"The brain is a big computer and every part has a function and if part of your brain stops working different parts of your body won't work,” he said.

"If the stroke is on the right side of the brain, then the left side can stop working or if the stroke is at the back of brain then you can become blind.”

With severe cases, there are some options available for people who are unable to care for their loved ones, like Mrs Snoodyk.

The Sub Acute Geriatric Evaluation (SAGE) unit facility in Rockhampton is one the facilities in Central Queensland that assesses and can house stroke victims until permanent accommodation can be found.

Nurse Sharon Chun, from the Sage Unit, said they take patients who are generally aged 65 or over.

"We aren't a rest home, but we arrange a place for patients to go,” she said.

The SAGE ward has patients stay for one night or four months where they specialise in patients with dementia or agitated behaviours.

Dealing with strokes and post strokes, the SAGE Unit "refer patients to psychiatrists” or to further medial assistant needed for the individual.

"We deal with the more higher care cases, the patients who need more help,” Ms Chun said.

"We don't use restraint very often, we need to get permission to use restraints but it's not often you need to use it.”

Dr Boulanger said strokes that occur in the front of your brain will effect the patient's personality, either for the good or bad.

"The front of the brain is where the personality sits, so a stroke there will change a personality...they can become really happy or really aggressive,” he said.

Most strokes resolve themselves in less than 24 hours, giving early intervention a better outcome for the patient.