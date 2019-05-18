Menu
Max Grundon
Politics

GLADSTONE DECIDES: Word on the Street

by
18th May 2019 9:42 AM
The Observer asked residents outside the Gladstone State School polling booth what they thought was the most important issue this election. 

Here's what they had to say:

 

Chantelle Ward with daughter Briana Reynolds
Chantelle Ward

Workers and their families. Providing more work in the town. We've had to deal with having (my husband) work away for long periods of time and it takes its toll on the family. It's quite hard trying to work and deal with the kids and him away and I know so many families in the same situation. 

 

Craig Branstone
Craig Branstone

Climate and mines. A bit of both, there's got to be a balance. You've got to have jobs and sustainable mining but help the environment as well. 

Edwina McKillop
Edwina McKillop

Education is always a priority. My daughter is 19 and she's at university. The cost of living is high for people, she's totally dependent on her parents to fund her. She gets a bit of money through Aus study but it doesn't cover the living costs. Education is tough particularly tertiary education. 

Cheyenne Roebeck
Cheyenne Roebeck

Probably jobs. Job placements, more permanent roles and environmental stuff. 

Max Grundon
Max Grundon

Economics. Where we're going financially as a country, just trying to get our debt level down. 

election election 2019 flynn gladstone
Gladstone Observer

