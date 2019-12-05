Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPERSTARS: Dance Kix will perform at the Lord Mayors Christmas Carols in Brisbane this Saturday
SUPERSTARS: Dance Kix will perform at the Lord Mayors Christmas Carols in Brisbane this Saturday
News

Gladstone dancers to star on TV

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE dance troupe has been invited back to perform for a second time at a major televised event in Brisbane.

A group of 17 dancers from Dance Kix travelled to Brisbane yesterday to prepare for the annual Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols event to be staged Saturday.

Dancers as young as 10 will perform in front of a crowd of 9000 people while the event will also be televised on Channel 9.

Dance Kix creative director Donna Hann said it’s an intensive but great experience for the dancers.

“We have a really heavy schedule ahead of the big night,” Ms Hann said. “Not only will they be performing the piece they’ve been practising but they will also learn a new routine between Thursday and Saturday.”

“But we get to perform on Riverstage next to celebrities and a full orchestra.”

The dancers have participated in an intensive training program for the past eight weeks to prepare for the big night but after performing in Gladstone Regional Council’s Christmas Street Parade, are ready to impress.

“They are really diligent and will put their all into the routines,” Ms Hann said. “But it’s not all about getting it perfect, it’s about giving them the opportunity to perform in a big-scale production.”

Ms Hann said the exposure was a boost for the dancers.

“It’s so great for our girls to go from dancing in a regional area to dancing in the big smoke that some of the city kids probably get on a regular basis,” she said.

“It’s nice when the girls are announced on stage as coming from the Gladstone region.”

Tune in to Channel 9 this Saturday at 7pm to watch Dance Kix perform at the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie legend set to rock at Agnes Blues Fest

        premium_icon Aussie legend set to rock at Agnes Blues Fest

        News THE iconic Tex Perkins, joined by The Fat Rubber Band, will headline 2020s Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

        Express yourself: Public art to display around town

        premium_icon Express yourself: Public art to display around town

        News A PUBLIC art project with plenty of heart will be launched at Canoe Point, Tannum...

        BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        premium_icon BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        News One Gladstone school will receive nearly 300 new solar panels this month through...

        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.