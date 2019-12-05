Gladstone dancers to star on TV

SUPERSTARS: Dance Kix will perform at the Lord Mayors Christmas Carols in Brisbane this Saturday

SUPERSTARS: Dance Kix will perform at the Lord Mayors Christmas Carols in Brisbane this Saturday

A GLADSTONE dance troupe has been invited back to perform for a second time at a major televised event in Brisbane.

A group of 17 dancers from Dance Kix travelled to Brisbane yesterday to prepare for the annual Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols event to be staged Saturday.

Dancers as young as 10 will perform in front of a crowd of 9000 people while the event will also be televised on Channel 9.

Dance Kix creative director Donna Hann said it’s an intensive but great experience for the dancers.

“We have a really heavy schedule ahead of the big night,” Ms Hann said. “Not only will they be performing the piece they’ve been practising but they will also learn a new routine between Thursday and Saturday.”

“But we get to perform on Riverstage next to celebrities and a full orchestra.”

The dancers have participated in an intensive training program for the past eight weeks to prepare for the big night but after performing in Gladstone Regional Council’s Christmas Street Parade, are ready to impress.

“They are really diligent and will put their all into the routines,” Ms Hann said. “But it’s not all about getting it perfect, it’s about giving them the opportunity to perform in a big-scale production.”

Ms Hann said the exposure was a boost for the dancers.

“It’s so great for our girls to go from dancing in a regional area to dancing in the big smoke that some of the city kids probably get on a regular basis,” she said.

“It’s nice when the girls are announced on stage as coming from the Gladstone region.”

Tune in to Channel 9 this Saturday at 7pm to watch Dance Kix perform at the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols.