Gladstone dance schools prepare weekend festival

DANCE FEVER: Gladstone Dance students preparing for the dance festival this weekend. (Back): Mia Bye, Mitchell Stewart, Katarina Perkins, Sarah Kadel, Sienna Baker, Molly Hall. (Second row): Charlotte Hayes, Alexis Morrissy, Chelsea Rowe. (Front): Isla Barker. Liana Walker

THE Gladstone dance festival returns for it's 26th year this weekend and is back on at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Four Gladstone dance studios with 60 different dancers will come together to compete for a trophy.

Gladstone Dance Festival Association president Jade Sibley said the competition was a great way for Gladstone local dancers to perform on a professional stage.

"It can be the first time some of the girls or boys will perform on stage,” Mrs Sibley said.

"Only people from the Gladstone area are able to enter this competition, it has allowed so many of the local studios to create a bond.”

This year dancers are from Evolve dance studio, En Pointe Dance Company, Amber Wieland school of dance and Melinda dance studio.

With entrants ranging from under six tiny tots through to 18 years performing in categories such as tap, jazz, contemporary and ballet there will be plenty of entertainment.

An adjudicator from Bundaberg will come up to judge the event and give feedback to the dancers.

The size of the competition means nearly every dancer will win an award.

"It's something some kids don't experience at the bigger eisteddfods,” Mrs Sibley said.

"Because it is a festival event a lot of the children will place in their section, they might give out some highly commended (awards).”

The festival runs in three daily sessions, morning, afternoon and evening with an awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Both days run from 8.30am to 9.30pm.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors per session.