Gladstone dad watches as pregnant young daughter taken to jail

A GLADSTONE dad had some not-so-agreeable words for the magistrate after watching his pregnant daughter be escorted to prison by police.

But it was the 23-year-old's actions during a drunken spat with police that will keep her locked up for the next month and a half.

Courtney Louise Quinn pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to four charges, including one count of a serious assault of a police officer by spitting, one count of obstructing a police officer and one count of committing public nuisance.

The court heard that on December 31 at about 11.27pm police were called to a disturbance at a set of units.

Police took up with the informant of the report at the scene, who said Quinn had thrown a glass bottle at her door.

Police saw the glass bottle, and shortly after, they saw and heard Quinn.

Quinn began yelling at the defendant, in front of police, telling her to go back inside her unit.

The court heard police told Quinn to go inside herself, however she continued to yell in her highly-intoxicated state.

She then refused to give police her identification, telling them to "f*ck off (expletive)" whilst throwing rubbish into the common area of the building.

She was subsequently arrested and handcuffed, but continued to push against the officer holding her arm.

She was placed in the police vehicle, but managed to slip her handcuffs, the court heard.

She used her hands and feet to bang against the windows and doors.

Police then placed her in the cage in the back of a police ute, and as an officer was closing the door, Quinn leaned forward, shouted the word "pig" and spat in his face.

The spit landed in the officers eye and mouth, as he was only a short distance away from Quinn at the time, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito asked that his client be released immediately on parole if a jail term was to be served, however, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the serious offending called for time to be actually served.

Quinn was sentenced to seven months behind bars, to serve six weeks with an operational period of two years.

Her due date is expected to be late September.

Her father, who came to support her in the courtroom, was not happy with the verdict.

"I get that what she has done was awful, but to send someone to jail, when there's another option ...well I just don't agree with that," he said to the Magistrate.

"I hope your happy."