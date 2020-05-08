Menu
Oil companies stop local service stations from offering competitive fuel prices says a Grafton operator with 35 years industry experience.
Gladstone dad ‘wasn’t thinking clearly’ when he stole fuel

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th May 2020 5:00 PM
A GLADSTONE father of three “wasn’t thinking clearly” when he stole $20 of fuel, a court has heard.

Andrew James Maher Burgess pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said although Burgess did return to pay for the fuel, initially he had just gone in and taken off.

The court heard Burgess had a three-page criminal history and was on parole at the time of the offence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client “wasn’t thinking clearly” when the incident occurred.

“(When he) realised what he’d done he profusely apologised to the people at the petrol station for his behaviour,” Mr Pepito said.

Burgess was fined $500.

