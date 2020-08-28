Gladstone dad was drinking Great Northerns before driving

A GLADSTONE man was drinking Great Northerns the night before he was caught drink driving a court was told.

Andreas Manfred Nona, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court on August 15 at 2.40am Nona was stopped for a random breath test where he returned a blood alcohol content (BAC) reading of .102.

Nona told police he had drank a number of Great Northern cans the night before.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the father of three thought that he was okay to drive.

Nona was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

