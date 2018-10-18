Menu
A GLADSTONE dad who refused to leave a restaurant and hid from police underneath a boat has been slapped with a large fine.
Trevor Veale
Gladstone dad spotted hiding from police underneath boat

18th Oct 2018 1:00 PM
A GLADSTONE dad who refused to leave a restaurant and hid from police underneath a boat has been fined.

Nathan Wayne Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count each of contravening a direction in a licensed premises and wilful damage.

The court was told about 2.40pm on September 22, Fitzpatrick was asked to leave the Gladstone Yacht Club. Fitzpatrick refused and police were called. When officers arrived the father-of-two was lying in the main entrance. He was told to leave but shortly afterwards police found him hiding under a nearby boat. Fitzpatrick was taken to the watchhouse where he was further charged with urinating on the floor of his cell. He was fined $1000, no conviction recorded.

