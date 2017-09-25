Gladstone dad heads south to cheer on his NRL star

FINALS BOUND: Gladstone product and Melbourne Storm forward Tim Glasby takes on the Brisbane Broncos defence during his side's semi-final victory.

FINALS BOUND: Gladstone product and Melbourne Storm forward Tim Glasby takes on the Brisbane Broncos defence during his side's semi-final victory. JULIAN SMITH/APP

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

MELBOURNE Storm's Tim Glasby will not be overawed by the huge occasion awaiting him this Sunday.

That's coming from someone that knows him better than most.

His dad Graham, who works at QAL, said he spoke to his son immediately after Friday night's preliminary final win.

"Tracie (Tim's mum, Graham's wife) and I just can't believe it and he can't either,” he said.

"We've spoken to him about the year he's had, with his performance in general and his debut in Origin and coming home to Brisbane to win a series.

"When we were saying goodbye to him after the Origin series win, he told my brother 'yes, it's been a great year but I really want that (premiership) ring'.”

Graham said his son was very grounded, with his wife and his 10-month-old baby helping to give him more perspective.

"We never pump him up too much either,” Graham laughed.

"His family keeps him very well grounded,” he said.

Graham said Glasby would enjoy the week in the lead up to the decider on Sunday.

"He will try and keep it as level as he can but he won't let the occasion get to him,” he said.

"He will enjoy the week though, and it's there to be enjoyed, they don't come around very often.

"They'll be encouraged to embrace it but they've got a job to do now, to finish the year out on a higher note than last year.”

Glasby played in the Storm's huge 30-0 win against the Brisbane Broncos in Friday's preliminary final.

"It wasn't an easy game, it was full-on,” Graham said, despite the lopsided scoreline.

It's been a massive year for Glasby, who made his State of Origin debut for Queensland.

Glasby, who went to school in Rockhampton, will line-up for the minor premiers against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday in the National Rugby League grand final in Sydney.

In the crowd will be his parents, who have already got tickets and will head down this week.

"We will spend as much time with him as we can which will be limited,” Graham said.

"We will be in the sheds after the game, there's a very small group of people that are allowed in there, and we're lucky to be part of that group.”