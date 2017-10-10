Gladstone dad cops hefty sentence after run in with mother of his child

IN WHAT appeared to be an attempt at getting his former partner away from his Toolooa home, a 35-year old man grabbed a garden hose and sprayed water at her.

However, he told his lawyer at the Gladstone Magistrates Court that he was "watering the garden”, when she walked directly into the stream.

The man pleaded guilty to a number of charges including two aggravated breaches of a domestic violence order, drug driving and possession of dangerous drugs.

The court was told the man had been in a relationship with the aggrieved for several years, and they shared a 10-year-old son together.

He breached the protection order she had taken out against him when she arrived at his home to pick up their son in December, 2016.

Instead of leaving, the woman got out of the car and asked the man about property on the residence.

The topic caused the pair to get into a verbal argument; he called the woman a "f***ing mole” and told her to f*** off”.

He later told police he believed the aggrieved was "antagonising him, demanding property”.

In a similar occurrence on May 28, 2017, the police were again called to the man's house after reports of a disturbance. The aggrieved had come to collect some items from the house however the man yelled at her to leave. The woman tried to walk up the stairs into the house but was blocked by the man who told police he "threw his arms up” to stop her from getting in.

The aggrieved later told police the man was also holding a knife however, defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was only holding it as it was being used as a door jamb for a broken screen door.

He said his client had to open the door but to do so, had to remove the knife.

The aggrieved also told police the man sprayed her with a garden hose to get her to leave however, he said it was an accident.

Later in June the man was caught by police on patrol in Gladstone, in possession of 94.6 grams of cannabis, clip-seal bags and scales.

Mr Pepito said his client had also taken out a protection order against the aggrieved, who was constantly "causing problems”.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a two- year probation term subject to random drug testing and domestic violence counselling.

She disqualified the man's licence for two years and three months and fined him $1100. A conviction was recorded.