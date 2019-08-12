Gladstone dad banned from driving, again: court

A GLADSTONE dad with a history of drink driving has narrowly avoided jail after he was caught driving on a two-year court-ordered ban.

Cohen Lee Darcy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to one count of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

In court documents viewed by The Observer police stated Darcy was intercepted by police on March 15 2019.

Police performed the check on Darcy's vehicle when he drove past them about 10.15pm that night.

When officers discovered the person who was registered to the car was disqualified from driving for two years, police activated their lights and sirens.

Darcy had fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court a month prior on February 7, 2019 and received a two-year licence disqualification.

The disqualification came after he was caught drink driving twice in 2018; the first in February where he returned a high range reading of .209 per cent.

The second drink drive offence was in November where he returned a reading of .079 per cent.

Darcy's number plates were seized for 90 days and his car "immobilised" given it was his third "type two offence".

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his 38-year-old client, Darcy was a father.

Mr Pepito said Darcy owned a plastering business which employed 32 people before it went into liquidation.

Mr Pepito said his client now worked on a remote property and being without a licence was already causing him great difficulties.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Darcy had a "tendency" to ignore the law.

Mr Kinsella imposed three months' jail suspended for 18 months.

He also banned Darcy from driving for two years.

"Be aware, if you come back before court for the same charge while on suspended sentence it is likely you will go to prison," Mr Kinsella said.