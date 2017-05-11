Gladstone dad accused of inappropriately touching daughter

A JURY has heard about the night a teenager told her mother her father had allegedly inappropriately touched one of her siblings on a number of occasions.

The trial of the accused started in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the court the alleged incidents occurred in Gladstone over two years on Sundays.

The first prosecution witness was the mother of the victim, who told the court about the night in June 2015 when she had a conversation with her eldest child in the bathroom before confronting the father while he was cooking dinner.

The court heard that when the mother confronted the father, the victim was in the next room and overheard the conversation.

The mother said the father first responded that he did not recall the alleged incidents and if he had inappropriately touched his daughter, who was aged between nine and 12 at the time of the incidents, "he hadn't done it on purpose".

She said he also commented that if he had inappropriately touched his daughter, he was disgusted with himself.

The court heard that when the victim entered the kitchen she said 'she didn't want to get anyone into trouble'.

"She wanted to keep it to herself until (the youngest sibling) was in school," the mother said.

The court heard the victim hugged the defendant and told him she loved him that night before going to bed.

The court heard that during the period the indecent touching took place, the mother was working full time and the father was the full-time carer of the couple's youngest child.

In his cross-examination of the mother, defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand established the two eldest children had raised resentment towards their father as he was seen as an avid X-box player who smoked a packet of cigarettes a day and did nothing.

The mother admitted she never witnessed any inappropriate behaviour between the defendant and the children.