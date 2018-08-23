Menu
ON YOUR BIKE: Tye Greenland rides his bicycle to work every day and recommends it as great way to save money and work on health and fitness. Matt Taylor GLA210818BIKE
Gladstone cyclists ride to health and fitness

Glen Porteous
by
23rd Aug 2018 4:30 AM

CYCLING enthusiast Tye Greenland stressed how important having a bike could be as a valuable form of transport, health and exercise.

"I ride my bike to and from work and sometimes get anxiety issues and a good bike ride helps me to relax,” Tye said.

"Cycling helped me to quit smoking cigarettes and I saved money by riding my bike as work transport and not smoke anymore.”

Tye enjoyed getting out and having a good bike ride for some fun and fitness.

"I've always had bikes since I was a kid and love getting out and going for a ride,” he said.

A new international study has found Tye is not alone.

It found bike riding was the most beneficial form of transport for physical and mental health as well as social interaction.

The study of about 9000 people found bicycle use was associated with good self-perceived health, lower perceived stress, better mental health, higher vitality, and fewer feelings of loneliness.

Bicycle Queensland CEO Anne Savage said the findings contributed to the overwhelming body of evidence that cycling was one of the most effective ways to improve overall population health and social outcomes.

"This study highlights the effectiveness of bike riding in improving population health and well-being, and strengthens our mandate to get Queensland cycling,” Ms Savage said.

Gladstone Observer

