Gladstone Cup race day brings out thousands

The Gladstone Cup Race Day held on 10 August 2019 at Gladstone Turf Club drew a big crowd. Matt Taylor GLA100819SOCI

THE annual Gladstone Cup race day had another year of success with thousands flocking to the field for an action-packed day.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said it was a "tremendous” day and believed everybody enjoyed themselves.

"From the punters to the casual race goers, to the fashions on the field ... it was a really tremendous day,” Mr Weinert said.

"We haven't raced since June ... people tend to get a little bit more excited and get out there and enjoy themselves when we've had a bit of a break,” he said.

He said although numbers were likely "slightly down” from last year, he estimated about 2000 people were there.

He said the long weekend may have been a cause.

Women had the chance to enter the Helloworld Travel Gladstone Fashions on the Field event. Emma Files won best dressed.

Race broadcaster Tony McMahon said horses, trainers and jockeys from across the state came to Gladstone to compete in the annual event.

There were six races throughout the afternoon.

"(It was) very successful ... first-class racing,” Mr McMahon said.

Gladstone horse Dart's Away, trained by Phillip Pengelly, took out the Iron Jack Gladstone Cup feature event.

The horse was ridden by Rockhampton jockey Chris McIver.

Mr McMahon said there were 14 jockeys and about six Gladstone horses competing.