GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a sickening attempted rape video; 2019 was a most shocking and wicked year for court cases in the Gladstone region.

To mark the end of the year The Observer has compiled a list of crimes exposed in both our Magistrate and District courtrooms which shook the Gladstone region.

Calliope double axe murder accused in a mental facility

JOHN Bircsak, 64, will remain at a mental health facility until he faces court, charged with two counts of murder.

Mr Bircsak is the man detectives charged with the alleged murder of a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man at Calliope Caravan Park on December 6, 2018.

At the time it was reported that the male victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led officers to a nearby caravan in which they found a woman’s body.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

In March 2018, the murder accused was ordered to remain behind bars as his matters were set for a committal hearing.

Mr Bircsak’s matters were again before a court in September. He was represented by defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke requested a six-month adjournment as Mr Bircsak was living at a mental health facility. The matters will be back before a court on March 17, 2020.

Man bribed child siblings into “disgusting” sex acts

A 48-year-old Gladstone man, Paul Damien Barsby, fronted the District Court at Gladstone on April 10 and pleaded guilty to several “vile” sex acts including rape, indecent treatment and maintain an unlawful relationship, involving child victims.

Barsby is serving time for his offending involving an 11-year-old girl and her younger brother, aged 8, between 2013 and 2014.

The court was told Barsby gained the trust of the children’s parents over a period of time before he was allowed to care for the children occasionally.

The court was told Barsby took several photographs of the girl during the offending and engaged in several sexual acts with both children.

The court was told on occasions the man encouraged the boy to join in the abuse of his sister.

Judge Burnett sentenced Barsby to six years’ jail and said he would be eligible to apply for parole in March 2021.

“Selfish”: Dad caught speeding 71km/h over with children in car

A Gladstone father was described as “incredibly irresponsible and selfish” after a court heard he drove at 171km/h on the Bruce Highway with four children in the car.

Alexander Bryce Gardiner also failed to restrain his son, 5, in a booster seat.

Gardiner pleaded guilty to several charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on July 2 including disobeying the speed limit and fail to ensure a child was in child restraint.

The 55-year-old was detected by a marked police van on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough.

Gardiner was speeding and overtaking vehicles on the highway with four children in the car, the court was told.

He was fined $2000, disqualified from driving for six months and a conviction was recorded.

“Obsessed” breeder kept 110 dogs in ‘putrid’ conditions

A Gladstone woman who became “obsessed” with breeding dogs fronted court in August after an RSPCA investigator discovered the “putrid” conditions of her River Ranch puppy farm.

Owner of Kupala Bull Terriers dog breeding business Sharon McAdam pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of fail to provide appropriate living conditions and two charges of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury.

ANIMAL CRUELTY: The RSPCA have prosecuted a Gladstone woman operating a dog breeding business - Kupala Bull terriers - at a River Ranch property. She had 110 dogs at the property of which she owned 102 dogs and puppies.

An RSPCA investigation on November 28 revealed McAdam had 110 dogs at the property; 102 of them she owned.

The court was told many of the dogs were living in small cages, covered in urine and faeces, with little to no access to food and water.

McAdam was ordered to pay $5500 in vet costs to RSPCA, $1000 in legal fees and $99 in administrative fees. She was also placed on strict breeding restrictions.

McAdam was placed on a two-year probation order. A conviction was not recorded.

Murder-accused changed clothes hours after alleged stabbing

The man accused of murdering 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown outside an Auckland St unit changed his clothes at a friend’s house hours after the alleged stabbing, a court was told.

Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson was one of many witnesses to give evidence in Gladstone Magistrates Court in September during the committal hearing of Anthony Lee Smits.

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stabbing Mr Vesey-Brown outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017.

Mr Smits faces one charge of murder.

Mr Vesey-Brown was alleged to have been stabbed about 6.30pm outside his unit after a visit from Mr Smits.

In court Mr Anderson gave evidence that on the day of the alleged offending Mr Smits visited his house between 7pm and 8.30pm – just hours after the alleged stabbing – and changed his clothes.

At the conclusion of the committal hearing, Mr Smits was remanded in custody and was ordered to appear for trial in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton at a date to be confirmed.

Brothers caught with over 400 child pornography images

Two brothers living under the same roof had no idea they both shared the same “evil” and “depraved” hobby of viewing child pornography, a court was told.

Nathan William Parry, 23 and Blake Norman Parry, 19 were living together when police raided their Gladstone home on August 23, 2018 in search of child exploitation material.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Nathan Parry, 23.

Blake pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child exploitation material and one count possessing child exploitation material.

Blake Parry, 19.

The court was told Blake, a fast-food worker and father, was using a Russian image-sharing website to access material, and hardware store worker Nathan used Tumblr.

Blake was sentenced to two years’ jail wholly suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete two years’ probation.

Nathan was sentenced to 18 months jail with immediate release on a good behaviour recognisance which required him to participate in a sex offenders program.

He was also sentenced to 12 months jail wholly suspended for two years.

Both men had convictions recorded.

HORROR VIDEO: Attempted rape at East Shores recorded by 17yo

Family of a Gladstone teen charged with attempted rape were in court in November when police played mobile phone footage taken during the alleged offending.

They were there to support 18-year-old Ryan James Moore who police allege is seen in the video in which a teenage girl was sexually assaulted, abused, physically attacked and choked about 2.30am at East Shores on June 2.

The video was played in Gladstone Magistrates Court during Mr Moore’s bail application. QPS prosecutor acting sergeant Merishia Wheatley played the footage allegedly taken by one of Mr Moore’s co-accused, a 17-year-old girl.

Mr Moore has been held at Capricornia Correctional Centre since June after he was charged with the offending; one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, attempt to commit rape, robbery while in company, choking, deprivation of liberty and threatening violence.

He was represented by defence lawyer Jun Pepito in court who applied for bail for the teen. Police opposed the application.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow described the alleged offending as “serious vileness” and refused the bail application.

Mr Moore was remanded in custody and his matters were adjourned to March 17, 2020.