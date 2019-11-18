Gladstone crew bowls opposition over

TENPIN BOWLING :Some Gladstone tenpin bowlers defied the odds with their home town not having a bowling facility.

RELATED STORY: End of ten pin bowling

Nine players from the port city competed at the Queensland Railways Institute Gavin Christensen State Championships at Richlands in Brisbane.

The team competed against players from South West Brisbane, Rockhampton and Mackay.

The Gladstone team came away victorious from the tournament with 117 points to beat Rocky 96, Mackay 94 and South West Brisbane on 88.75.

Gladstone’s second side took out most points won by a team and Jim Thomson took out the high scratch game male with a 278 game.

Gladstone club president Leanne Christensen said it was great to see Gladstone win at her father’s memorial tournament.

“For a bunch of players that don’t have a home centre to practise at, this is really quite special,” Christensen said.

“The Gladstone team has a fantastic vibe and work well together as a team, having fun and cheering each other along.”

There’s more challenges.

Seven of the Gladstone players – Frank Van Heerden, Leanne Christensen, Judy Bush, Pat Van Heerden, Jim Thomson, Jody Fuller and Peter Bush – will compete in a Queensland team of 20 at the Australian Railways Institute Tenpin Bowling Competition in Rooty Hill, Sydney, in March next year.