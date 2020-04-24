Menu
New coronavirus test centres will be set up in Moranbah and Proserpine.
Health

Gladstone COVID-19 case recovered

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Apr 2020 5:15 PM
THE Gladstone region has been cleared of COVID-19, with the only case recovered.

A Calliope woman was confirmed positive in April 2 after she had been in contact with another confirmed case in New South Wales.

The woman immediately isolated in Calliope upon her return to Queensland.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the Gladstone region case had recovered.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the woman’s recovery was “fantastic news”.

“The way the tracing has been done particularly here has been second to none,” Mr Butcher said.

“That is a big reason we are seeing such low numbers in regional Queensland.”

In Central Queensland there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six recovered. The two active cases are from the Rockhampton area.

In Queensland as of yesterday there were 1026 confirmed cases. Of them 738 have recovered and six have died.

Mr Butcher urged residents to keep following health guidelines.

“Keep doing what they’re doing because what they’re doing is working,” he said.

Gladstone Observer

