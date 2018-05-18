Gladstone couple wed in ceremony that's out of this world

Danielle Fraser and Michael Christensen married Friday 4 May at Tondoon Gardens, in a Star Wars themed wedding

IT'S the Gladstone wedding that was quite literally out of this world.

Danielle Fraser and Michael Christensen tied the knot in front of 95 friends and family at Tondoon Gardens, in a wedding that was strictly Star Wars Themed.

Everything from the date of the wedding to the bridal party's outfits, along with the celebrant and the rings had some reference to the couples favourite movie franchise.

It was an idea that Danielle said the couple's family were all on board with.

"I had a couple of people ask if they had to come dressed as storm troopers," she said.

"Another one thought she'd have to be an ewok because she's short.

"We just had to let people know we didn't expect them to come in costume, but to wear what they would normally wear for the day.

"People added their own flair to it, for example some brought lightsabers and some had star wars themed ties."

While it's often difficult to pick out a wedding dress, the theme made it slightly more difficult for Danielle who drew on her family's expertise to help out.

With traditional wedding gowns tending to be quite expensive, the cost of Danielle's was eye-watering.

"My dress I got off a clearance rack for a dollar," she said.

"Myself and my mum who's a dressmaker, worked together to pretty it up and add a few extra details than it had before.

"My robe and my husbands robe were made by my mother, and then she did all the alterations for everybody else."

The couple's ceremony included music from the motion pictures, as well as an aisle runner painted by the family to look like the crawl from the start of the movies.

With the ceremony full of Star Wars references, the fun continued at the reception held at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

"We worked with a bunch of other family again and made up cardboard star wars figures, and the tables had various scenes from movies," she said.

"I also did up a wanted poster for people to have like a photo booth."

The reception went off without a hitch, with guests partying into the night. The wedding was mostly a success, with only a small hiccup surrounding the couple's appropriately themed rings.

"We eventually sorted it out," Danielle said.

"There were a couple of really good businesses in Gladstone that helped us. Because my ring was quite an unusual shape it was tricky finding a wedding band that was going to work.

"With Michael's ring, a jewellery store gave us the wrong size for his finger twice, so that didn't work out."

Danielle said she has no regrets about the couple's big day.

"Both of us knew this was forever, so it just ended up being a day we were able to have fun with all our family and that's how we treated the whole thing," she said.

"Then you have the rest of your life to just keep having fun.

"Everything about the day, people and everybody we'd chosen to help put it together, it was perfect."