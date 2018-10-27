Menu
PROUD COUPLE: Gladstone couple Carmel and Errol Hausheer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 11, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA261018ANNI
Gladstone couple reveals secret to long, happy marriage

Matt Taylor
27th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
LOTS of love and respect for one another - those are the two simple things necessary to make a marriage last.

That's according to Carmel and Errol Hausheer, who earlier this month celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Surrounded by loved ones, they celebrated a life of family and happiness, two things of which they are immensely proud.

The couple's meeting was unusual, but for Errol was a case of being at the right place at the right time.

"We met dancing at the old Trocadero dance hall, the most beautiful dance floor you could ever come across," Carmel said.

"It was awful - his (Eroll's) mate asked me could he take me home because he had a new car for his 21st birthday. I said no, we're dancing, of course not.

 

Gladstone couple Carmel and Errol Hausheer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 11, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA261018ANNI

"The next thing Errol came across, asked if he could have a dance and could he take me home, and I said yes."

It was meant to be, with the pair marrying on October 11, 1958, with Errol's mate the best man.

The couple moved into their home of 26 years on Oaka Lane, built by Carmel's father with Errol as his trades assistant, where the pair raised four sons.

And it's the time spent with family which provides the fondest memories.

With Errol working shift work for 22 years in rail and then 32 years on tugboats, it was a tough but rewarding role raising their family.

 

Gladstone couple Carmel and Errol Hausheer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 11, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA261018ANNI

The two have fond memories of being able to walk the children to school and having their mates over at the family home.

"I didn't want them out around the streets if we could help it," Carmel said.

"Many a plate of sandwiches I made sitting out the back lawn in the shade, and cordial drinks - they were all very welcome."

