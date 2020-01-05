Gladstone couple celebrates 50th anniversary

John and Lyn Baldock have just celebrated Lyn's birthday and their 50th anniversary

John and Lyn Baldock have just celebrated Lyn's birthday and their 50th anniversary

A GLADSTONE couple has shared their secret to a long and fruitful marriage after celebrating their 50th anniversary last month.

John and Lyn Baldock met in the small town of Goombungee, near Toowoomba in 1966.

The couple married in 1969 and moved to Gladstone in 1971.

Lyn Baldock said the key to a successful marriage is to have patience with each other.

“You have to have patience and tolerance with each other,” Mrs Baldock said.

“You have to keep trying with each other and have respect for each other,” she said.

Mr Baldock has been in and out of hospital for the past year and Lyn has been right by his side.

“This year he had a series of operations which resulted in him losing his right leg above the knee,” she said.

John also lost his left leg 10 years ago.

“We’re in it together,” she said.

Mr Baldock knew he was going to spend the rest of his life with Lyn.

“That’s what you get married for,” Mr Baldock said. .

“The main thing about marriage is love.

“Where there is love you’ll pull through anything,” he said.

The couple’s anniversary is in February but they decided to celebrate it last month on the day of Lyn’s birthday on December 7.

They celebrated with their closest friends and family at the Club Hotel.

The couple had received letters from the Governor-General, Prime Minister, Governor of Queensland, the Premier, Mayor Matt Burnett and Cr Glenn Butcher congratulating them on 50 years.

Mr and Mrs Baldock said their highlights of their marriage included the birth of their children and grandchildren.

They have two children, Auleah and Shane, and two grandchildren.