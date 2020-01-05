Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John and Lyn Baldock have just celebrated Lyn's birthday and their 50th anniversary
John and Lyn Baldock have just celebrated Lyn's birthday and their 50th anniversary
News

Gladstone couple celebrates 50th anniversary

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE couple has shared their secret to a long and fruitful marriage after celebrating their 50th anniversary last month.

John and Lyn Baldock met in the small town of Goombungee, near Toowoomba in 1966.

The couple married in 1969 and moved to Gladstone in 1971.

Lyn Baldock said the key to a successful marriage is to have patience with each other.

“You have to have patience and tolerance with each other,” Mrs Baldock said.

“You have to keep trying with each other and have respect for each other,” she said.

Mr Baldock has been in and out of hospital for the past year and Lyn has been right by his side.

“This year he had a series of operations which resulted in him losing his right leg above the knee,” she said.

John also lost his left leg 10 years ago.

“We’re in it together,” she said.

Mr Baldock knew he was going to spend the rest of his life with Lyn.

“That’s what you get married for,” Mr Baldock said. .

“The main thing about marriage is love.

“Where there is love you’ll pull through anything,” he said.

The couple’s anniversary is in February but they decided to celebrate it last month on the day of Lyn’s birthday on December 7.

They celebrated with their closest friends and family at the Club Hotel.

The couple had received letters from the Governor-General, Prime Minister, Governor of Queensland, the Premier, Mayor Matt Burnett and Cr Glenn Butcher congratulating them on 50 years.

Mr and Mrs Baldock said their highlights of their marriage included the birth of their children and grandchildren.

They have two children, Auleah and Shane, and two grandchildren.

50th wedding anniversary 50 year marriage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism park could be your next home

        premium_icon Tourism park could be your next home

        Property IF you looking for something different in the market, how about a home in an ex-tourism park?

        11 events to look forward to for 2020

        premium_icon 11 events to look forward to for 2020

        News From a Super Rugby match to a fishing competition, the first half of 2020 has an...

        Biker crashes down 5 metre embankment

        premium_icon Biker crashes down 5 metre embankment

        News The man in his 20s was treated for leg injuries at the scene.

        Photographer turning fantasy into reality

        premium_icon Photographer turning fantasy into reality

        Business This Calliope photographer has been making waves across the country and...